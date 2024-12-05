Short-lived shot of cold weather

It's a cold start to our Thursday with wind chills below zero continuing into the morning commute.

The wind will be a lot lighter this afternoon, but the cold weather settles in. Highs will be in the mid 20s with a mix of sun and clouds.

It won't be as frigid overnight and into Friday morning. We'll start the day in the teens.

The wind will shift back out of the south Friday, and this will let us start to warm back up pretty quickly. It will get a little breezy at times as we warm up into the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies.

If you have outdoor holiday decorations to put up, this will be the weekend to get it done! We push back above average Saturday with mid 50s and a lot of sunshine.

Sunday will be breezy, but we keep the mid 50s and mostly sunny skies.

Then, we start to cool off again. Monday will be partly cloudy with low 40s, which is average for this part of December.

We get colder for the middle of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid 30s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Lighter Wind

High: 24

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Frigid

Low: 17

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 44

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 54

