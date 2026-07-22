Showers and cooler temps before ANOTHER warm up!

3 Things to Know



Showers over next couple of days

Temps continue to drop!

More heat in store soon...

Forecast

Our Wednesday morning is feeling a lot more bearable as temps are only in the lower 60s so far! Most of us are fairly dry under some light clouds, this is all before some showers begin to dot our area this Wednesday afternoon.

Some of us could begint to see these spot showers as early as our lunch hour! Spotty rain will continue off/on for the rest of the afternoon and early evening. Thanks to the clouds and rain, temps will only make it into the upper 70s - it will be a beautiful Wednesday to get outside if you don't mind dodging some rain!

More widespread rainfall is expected to move into the area on Thursday and Friday. There will be a few rounds of heavy rain with this, but there will also be some dry time mixed in. The heaviest and greatest chance for all of us to see rain will be later Thursday night into Friday morning. This rainfall could last all the way into Friday afternoon. In total, many south of I-80 in southeastern Nebraska could see upwards of 1.0"-2.0" of rainfall. Those north of the interstate may only see up to 0.50" of rain.

By the time the weekend rolls in, it starts to get hot again. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s, felling like 95. This will be followed by more heat on Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 90s, feeling 105-110.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty PM Rain

High: 78

Wind: NE 5-10

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Low: 62

Wind: E 5-10

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 78

Wind: E 5-10

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