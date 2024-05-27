Showers and Storms Return Later in the Week

Overall, the weather looks really nice for Memorial Day, although it will be breezy in the afternoon and early evening. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with high near 80 degrees.

The wind lightens up early tonight, then we cool off into the low 50s for Tuesday morning.

The warm weather continues Tuesday with a high near 80 and a lot of sunshine.

Wednesday will be even more comfortable. We'll keep the sunshine, but dip down into the mid 70s.

A slow-moving system will bring rain in the second half of the workweek. Scattered showers and storms will move into eastern Nebraska by midday Thursday, then slowly expand into western Iowa and northwest Missouri late in the day. Even with the wet weather, we should still be able to make it into the mid 70s.

The rain continues at times Friday with highs in the mid 70s.

The weekend won't be as wet, but there will still be some hit and miss showers and storms around Saturday as we warm into the mid 70s.

Sunday brings a few leftover pockets of rain to dodge, but it looks a little warmer, near 80 degrees.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 80

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 52

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 80

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 76

