Showers to leave with heat on the horizon!

3 Things to Know



Heavy rain south of Omaha Thursday night

Another weekend heat wave

Heat index near 110 Sunday & Monday

Forecast

A lot of us are waking up to some sprinkles this Friday morning, but our temps are still off to a pleasant start! Expect the upper 60s as you're heading to work, and maybe consider bringing the umbrella! Some of these sprinkles could last until our lunch hour.

Friday will remain mostly cloudy and it may get a little muggy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We only cool in the upper 60s Friday night as our heat wave looms...

It gets hot again this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs jumping into the low to mid 90s, and a heat index over 100.

Heat warnings may likely be in effect on Sunday and Monday as temps climb past 100º. The heat index for both days could reach an average of 110º. Rain chances are limited as we roll into those super hot days as well.

We should start to see this heat pull back a bit Tuesday or Wednesday where temps will be in the low 90s. There may be some rain around the end of next week as well.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Morning Showers

High: 80

Wind: SE 5-15

FRIDAY NIGHT

Very Pleasant

Drier!

Low: 67

Wind: SE 5-10

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Getting Hot!

High: 94

Wind: SE 10-15

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