Significant Cool Down Ahead

Thursday will be a little breezy as our second and stronger cold front of the week arrives. We still manage to make it near 70 early in the afternoon with the help of mostly sunny skies, but we cool off into the low and mid 60s by the evening commute.

We stay breezy tonight as colder air keeps blowing in. By Friday morning, Omaha will drop into the upper 30s. Cities farther north and into parts of western Iowa could wake up to some frost.

The colder weather really settles in Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. While colder, winds will be lighter, and we'll see a lot of sunshine.

Saturday morning still looks pretty cold, with frost possible in Omaha. Protect any sensitive plants you want to keep a little longer before heading to bed. The city's first frost averages a date of October 6, so this is pretty normal timing for us.

After the cold morning, we enjoy a nice rebound in temperatures for the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s with the help of mostly sunny skies.

The sunshine continues Sunday, warming us into the mid 70s.

A beautiful start to next week is shaping up. The sunshine sticks around with highs in the lower 70s Monday.

We dial up the heat a bit more with the upper 70s next Tuesday.

Our next rain (very small) chance arrives Wednesday, helping to cool us into the low 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 70

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 38

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Chilly

High: 56

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 64

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.