Slightly cooler, but still windy to close out the week

It will be a partly cloudy and breezy night, and a few light sprinkles may be possible. Nothing measurable. We start Thursday morning with returning sunshine and temperatures in the mid 40s.

Thursday will be a little cooler, and still breezy. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

We get more sunshine on Friday, and the wind will be lighter. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

The wind becomes gusty again Saturday, and it will be a lot warmer outside. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a lot of sunshine.

It stays breezy Sunday, but we warm up into the upper 70s. There will be a few more clouds, and we've added in a small chance for some light rain. For now, it looks like most of us will stay dry.

We cool off closer to average again to start the next workweek. Monday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low 60s.

The low to mid 60s continue Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will start to move back in Wednesday, which could also lead to a better chance for rain than we have had all of this week. This rain chance will continue into Thursday with temperatures in the upper 60s mid next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 46

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 66

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 65

