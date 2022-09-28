Slightly Cooler for Wednesday

After hitting 80 Tuesday, we will be a touch cooler Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s in Omaha with mostly sunny skies. Mid 70s are likely for southeast Nebraska, while western Iowa continues to run slightly cooler.

We get chilly again overnight, dropping into the low 40s in Omaha, but some 30s will likely pop up again northeast of the metro.

We get breezy to end the workweek, but also a little warmer. Thursday will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Friday will be a touch warmer, in the high 70s.

The sunshine and great weather continue over the weekend! Saturday will be flirting with 80°, and Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

We keep the upper 70s and sunshine going early next week, but a few more clouds arrive Tuesday as we drop down into the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 72

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 43

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 75

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 79

