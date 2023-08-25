Slightly Cooler Friday

A weak cold front is moving through the region Friday, leading to slightly cooler temps and a few clouds. It will still be very warm, but we are done with triple digit heat! Highs in the low to mid 90s with a heat index between 95-105.

The cold front has the potential to fire off a few spotty storms and showers, mainly after 1PM today. Spotty storms are expected for areas mainly along and south of I-80, closer to the evening commute and in the overnight hours. These won't be for everyone, as there will be a lot of dry time.

This means that some areas south of Omaha could start off Saturday morning a bit wet. Luckily, skies will clear quickly towards lunchtime, giving way to a beautiful day! Highs will be near average in the low to mid 80s.

The rest of the weekend will trend drier and mostly sunny with highs on Sunday in the mid 80s.

Lots of sunshine next week and more seasonal temps in the mid 80s. Lows will be in the 50s/60s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

Spotty Rain & Storms

High: 94

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms South

Low: 69

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

AM Showers

High: 83

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 84

