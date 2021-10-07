Slightly Cooler Midweek

A mix in with of sunshine and clouds will be around on Thursday as we warm back into the upper 70s.

Then the heat really starts to build heading into the weekend. Mostly sunny skies return Friday to push us into the mid 80s. Stronger winds kick in from the south Saturday, getting us a little warmer with a few more clouds.

A cold front arrives Sunday morning, and it may kick off a couple spotty showers. While most of us stay dry, it will be cooler in the second half of the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Early next week, we'll be near average, in the 70s, but our rain chances are not as certain. We're waiting to get more clarity on if a storm system will bring us wet weather or avoid our area. We'll keep you updated as things become more clear.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Comfortable

High: 75

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 59

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 84

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 86

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.