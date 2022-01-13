Accumulating Snow Friday

We stay mostly sunny this afternoon, but pull back temperatures slightly from earlier this wee. Don't worry, it will still be well above average with highs near 50. It will continue to run warmer to the west and cooler to the east.

Clouds start to thicken up overnight ahead of Friday's wintry mess. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

The arrival of the wintry mix is speeding up slightly and could impact the Friday morning commute for a few cities with a few scattered pockets of snow, rain/snow mix, and freezing rain. This becomes more widespread into the lunch hour, with a nearly full transition to snow likely by the early afternoon. Southeast Nebraska will likely be the last to see the switch to snow. The heaviest snow will likely be falling around Friday evening. It then tapers off overnight and ends very early Saturday morning.

It will be breezy at times as the snow falls, reducing the visibility for drivers. Along with snow-covered roads, this will make for difficult to dangerous travel at times, including during the Friday evening commute and Friday night plans.

Snow totals will be highest east of the Omaha metro, where cities like Red Oak, Atlantic, and Denison will see 5-8 inches. Cities from Wayne, down into Omaha, and stretching into northwest Missouri can expect 2-5 inches. Totals farther west in areas like Columbus and Beatrice will see between a dusting and 2 inches. We'll continue to update the snow total map into Friday morning, so check back for any updates.

We stay breezy Saturday as colder air blows in. Highs will be in the low 20s with mostly cloudy skies.

We warm back into the mid 30s Sunday with a little more sunshine. We'll stay in the mid 30s for the MLK holiday, and then make a run for the low 40s on Tuesday.

Another cold front arrives midweek to drop us into the 20s for Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 50

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 28

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Wintry Mix Early

Accumulating Snow

Breezy

High: 35

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 22

