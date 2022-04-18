Slightly Warmer Start to the Workweek

After a cold end to the weekend, it will be a little warmer to start the workweek. Monday will be mostly sunny, helping to warm us into the mid 50s. While warmer, that is still about 10 degrees below average. Strong winds of 20-40 mph will combine with dry air to create a very high fire danger through the evening. Hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could spread rapidly out of control in these conditions.

The wind will be a lot lighter overnight, but we get cold into Tuesday morning. We will drop into the upper 20s with more clouds moving in.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and a touch cooler. Highs will be in the low 50s. It will be breezy, but winds won't be as strong as Monday.

We stay breezy Wednesday, but warm into the mid 60s, which is average for this time of year. The day starts dry, but rain becomes likely by midday. A few thunderstorms could mix in with the rain before we dry out Wednesday evening.

We keep warming up Thursday with more sunshine. Highs will be near 70 with clouds moving in to end the day. While most of the day looks dry, scattered rain is possible Thursday night.

The wind kicks back in Friday, helping to warm us into the low 80s. Scattered rain and storms are possible, along with the potential for severe storms. There are still a lot of details to be worked out, but we'll keep you updated on the severe potential.

A few leftover showers are possible Saturday as we start to cool off. It will be breezy with highs in the low 70s.

We cool off more on Sunday, but the wind should be lighter. Highs will be in the low 60s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 54

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy Early

Low: 27

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 51

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Breezy

High: 65

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.