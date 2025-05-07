Slim chance for rain before the heat takes over

It's a little warmer this morning, with most neighborhoods staying in the 50s for the drive into work and school.

Today will be mostly cloudy, but we keep temperatures above average, in the upper 70s. By late afternoon, a couple spotty showers will try to pop up near the Kansas border and in areas north of I-80, keeping Omaha dry for the evening commute. An isolated storm could mix in with the spotty rain as the showers drift south towards Omaha with a weak cold front tonight. What little rain we see will end overnight. Less than a third of us will see any rain, keeping most of us dry.

Thursday starts with a few clouds and temperatures in the mid 50s. The sunshine quickly takes over for the afternoon, but thanks to the weak cold front, highs will be in the mid 70s.

We stay mostly sunny Friday as we warm back up into the upper 70s.

Saturday will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies, making for some great weather in Council Bluffs for all the Celebrate C.B. fun!

Mother's Day will be mostly sunny and breezy with mid 80s.

Monday will also be mostly sunny and a little breezy with highs staying above 80.

The weather won't slow you down from voting in Omaha Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny, a little breezy, and warm with upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Low: 54

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 76

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 79

