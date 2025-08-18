Slowly cooling down this week

Heading into early Monday morning, a cold front will begin to inch closer to Omaha, bringing a line of showers and storms for the morning commute. These storms should begin to collapse after 7 am and be gone by 9 am.

Another round of storms is possible Monday afternoon, though more of us stay dry than not. It will still be very warm and humid outside with highs in the low 90s, still feeling like the 100s outside.

By Monday night, the cold front will start to move through Omaha, bringing a chance at overnight storms.

Tuesday will be even cooler outside with highs in the mid to upper 80s and partly cloudy skies. There may be a few spotty showers around, but most of us will stay dry.

We hold in the middle 80s for Wednesday and Thursday with lots of sunshine.

A few storms are possible on Friday, but many stay dry. These storms might be around Saturday too.

A bigger cooldown may be in store by the end of the weekend, with Sunday being in the 70s.

MONDAY

Partly Sunny

Spotty AM & Late Storms

High: 91

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 71

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 87

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Less Humid

High: 85

