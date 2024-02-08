Slowly Cooling Off Into the Weekend

ICE JAM THREAT: Ice continues to break up and move along the Platte, Elkhorn, and Loup Rivers, which could cause more ice jams. This threat will continue this week, so keep an eye on water levels if you live along these rivers.

FORECAST: We will warm into the mid 50s in Omaha around the lunch hour today. Then, a cold front arrives early in the afternoon, cooling us off closer to 50 by the evening commute. Areas farther northwest, like northeast Nebraska, will see the cold front earlier, keeping temperatures in the 40s all day. Farther southeast of Omaha, there will be some low 60s before the cold front arrives later in the day. The cold front will also help kick off a few spotty showers, but most of us stay dry. It stays breezy behind the cold front, but the wind will lighten up this evening.

The wind stays lighter overnight, but it get a little more chilly compared to recent mornings. Temperatures will be near freezing Friday morning.

Friday starts with some good sunshine, but we'll see a few more clouds mix in during the afternoon. It will also be a little cooler, in the upper 40s.

We continue to cool off a little more this weekend, but it will still be a touch above average. Highs will be in the low 40s both Saturday and Sunday with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

We warm back into the mid 40s Monday with mostly sunny skies.

The mid 40s continue into the middle of next week, including Valentine's Day on Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Isolated Rain

High: 54

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy Early

Low: 32

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 48

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 42

