Slowly drying out through Labor Day

Labor Day is starting with widespread showers and storms and a few foggy areas. A couple of the heaviest pockets of rain are moving slowly enough to kick off a few areas of flash flooding, but that should not be a widespread issue.

The rain will slowly break apart through the day. About half of us will still be seeing rain at the lunch hour, then by late afternoon, we'll be down to about a quarter of us seeing rain. It will be mostly cloudy with mid and upper 60s. The last couple spotty showers should end tonight.

Widespread fog will likely slow down the Tuesday morning commute as we cool off into the mid 50s.

Once the fog clears late Tuesday morning, the rest of the day will be mostly sunny and warmer with mid 70s.

A cold front arrives Wednesday morning, bringing scattered showers for many of us during the day. This will make us mostly cloudy and cooler with low 70s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with upper 60s. Late in the day, another cold front will move in. While this cold front's rain won't be as widespread, there will still be at least some hit and miss rain late Thursday into early Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny with upper 60s, making for a taste of fall.

The weekend looks very nice! It will be mostly sunny with low 70s both afternoons.

