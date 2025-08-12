Slowly heating up through the workweek

Tuesday is starting with some foggy areas, which will clear after the morning commute. Skies then clear, making for a mostly sunny afternoon. It will be a little warmer with mid 80s. An isolated shower can't be ruled out, but plan on staying dry.

The Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight. We should have a good view thanks to mostly clear skies. Get away from city lights and look northeast. Overnight, we cool off nicely, dropping into the low 60s in Omaha. Some neighborhoods farther north will wake up to the upper 50s, making for a comfy start to the day.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and muggy with mid 80s.

It gets breezy Thursday as we warm into the upper 80s with a lot of sunshine. You'll probably notice the humidity more too.

Friday will be hot, humid, and breezy with low 90s and mostly sunny skies.

We push into the mid 90s Saturday with a lot of sunshine and plenty of humidity. A couple spotty showers and storms could pop up late in the day, but most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will be dry.

There's a better chance for scattered showers and storms to hit your neighborhood Sunday. Before the rain hits, we should see some sunshine with upper 80s.

A smaller chance for rain continues Monday with upper 80s.

