3 Things to Know



Hot & humid on Sunday

Slowly turning up the heat next week

Lots of sun, no rain

Forecast

Sunshine has returned to the Omaha region on Saturday as high temperatures crept toward 90 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s under a clear sky.

We are under full sun on Sunday, pushing us into the low 90s.

Next week is about the high temperatures as we slowly dial up the heat each day. Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 90s. Wednesday and Thursday we creep a bit upward into the mid-90s, and by the weekend we are in the upper 90s.

Keep in mind, the hottest temperature so far this year in Omaha is 96, so we could be looking at the hottest air of the year by the weekend. The humidity will be present, but not excessive. Still, heat index values could reach 100+ for most days next week.

For next week, we will be seeing lots of sunshine. Clouds will be tough to come by, much less any rain over the next 7 days. Looking longer term, this pattern may hold through part of the following week before some pattern changes around the 20-25th.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear

Warm

Low: 68

Wind: SE 5-10

SUNDAY

Sunny

Hot

High: 91

Wind: SE 5-10

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 92

Wind: SE 5-10

TUESDAY

Sunny

Hot

High: 93

Wind: SE 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

