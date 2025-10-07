Slowly warming back up towards the weekend

The rain has moved out, and the sunshine will take over today. It will be warmer and closer to average this afternoon with upper 60s.

It gets chilly again overnight, dropping down into the mid 40s for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and comfy with a high near 70.

We'll see a few more clouds Thursday, which could squeeze out a few isolated showers from the morning to the night, but most of us will be dry. It will be breezy with low 70s.

The sunshine takes back over Friday, and we continue to warm up with upper 70s.

The weekend will be partly cloudy, warm, and breezy. Highs will be in the low 80s both afternoons. A couple spotty showers are possible Saturday night, but most of our neighborhoods will be dry. A few spotty showers will continue to be possible Sunday, but the rain will be for less than half of us.

The small chance for rain continues Monday as a cold front arrives, dropping us into the mid 70s for the afternoon.

