Slowly warming up this week

Our afternoon thunderstorms are dying off, leaving most of us dry for the rest of our Sunday evening. Tonight, we fall into the middle 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

We will see more clouds than sun on Monday. A few showers and storms may develop south of I-80 on Monday, but most should stay dry. Highs on Monday top out in the low 80s.

We start a slow warming trend Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s with a mostly sunny sky.

Weather-wise, conditions (mostly clear and cool) should be ideal for viewing the Perseid Meteor Shower, which peaks on Tuesday night. Get away from city lights and look northeast. You could see up to 50-80 meteors per hour, although with the peak occurring three days after the full moon, some dimmer meteors may be obscured by moonlight.

We hold in the mid 80s on Wednesday with lots of sunshine.

We creep into the upper 80s on Thursday, then into the low 90s Friday.

Dry weather will persist this week, with our next chance of rain not being until Sunday at the earliest.

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty PM Storms

High: 82

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Comfy

Low: 69

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Storms South

High: 81

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 85

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

