Slowly warming up through the workweek

There's no rain to dodge today! We'll be mostly sunny all day with highs in Omaha in the upper 70s. Neighborhoods west of Omaha will make it into the low 80s, and western Iowa will likely top out in the mid and upper 70s.

Our low humidity keeps letting us cool off nicely overnight. We'll drop into the mid 50s Thursday morning in the city, but a lot of areas will wake up to upper 40s and low 50s.

It gets a little warmer Thursday with highs in the low 80s and a lot of sunshine. High school football games will kick off in the mid 70s and cool off into the mid 60s by the end.

Friday will be a repeat of Thursday with low 80s and mostly sunny skies.

We've taken the small chance for rain off of the weekend and bumped up the temperatures a bit. Both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 80s with a lot of sunshine.

We stay mostly sunny with low 80s on Monday, but a cold front will cool us down into the 70s for Tuesday. We need the rain, but it doesn't look like this cold front will bring us any.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 79

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 54

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 81

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 81

