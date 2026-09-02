Small but powerful storm hits Ceresco Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage

A storm packing high winds struck Ceresco around 7 a.m. Wednesday, leaving a trail of damage across the community — including downed trees, broken power poles, and blown-out windows.

The National Weather Service is calling it an "extremely localized microburst", a very small, very intense burst of wind inside a thunderstorm.

Damage is scattered across town, with tree branches blocking sidewalks and limbs down in yards. On the east side of Ceresco, neighbors pulled out chainsaws to cut fallen branches, while crews worked to replace broken power poles.

Most of the damage was confined to trees, but a few buildings also sustained damage. Off Highway 77, a truck equipment store had its windows blown out. Photos shared by an employee show the windows were blown outward — an unusual detail.

The storm lasted less than 5 minutes, according to neighbors. It also brought blinding rain and pea-size hail.

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