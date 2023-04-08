Small Rain Chances Easter Sunday

Over the next few days, hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could quickly spread out of control.

We also have to keep our eyes on Kansas and Oklahoma through the weekend, where controlled burns are happening. Not only is the southerly wind blowing in warmer weather, but it is also blowing in a lot of smoke. Depending how much our southern neighbors continue to burn this weekend, our skies will look smoky and it will smell smoky at times with impacts to air quality. Take it easy inside if you are sensitive to the smoke this time of year.

Overnight, we'll see an increase in clouds and we stay a bit on the breezy side. With these two factors, we don't get too cold with lows reaching into the mid 40s by Easter morning.

Sadly, Easter Sunday doesn't bring a whole lot of sunshine. We'll be battling it out with mostly cloudy skies and a few very spotty rain showers throughout the day. The southerly breeze keeps us in the low 70s in the afternoon. Towards the evening hours is when there's a higher chance to see some more scattered rain and storms. Those linger into the Monday morning commute.

The start of the workweek brings lighter winds and more sunshine in the second half of the day. All of that sunshine pushes us into the mid 70s.

Tuesday brings the exciting possibility of breaking into the 80° mark for the first time this year! The southerly wind picks back up again with sunny skies.

We stay windy, sunny, and warm Wednesday and Thursday. There's the chance of reaching into the low to mid 80s on both days.

The warmth sticks around through Friday and we hang onto the sunshine and breeze. Highs in the 80° range with a small rain chance.

The rain and storm chances increase a little bit for Saturday. It'll be breezy and cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 45

EASTER SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 72

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small A.M. Rain Chances

Afternoon Sun

High: 75

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High Fire Danger

High: 80

