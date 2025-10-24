Small rain chances for the weekend

Friday will be cooler and breezy with highs near 60 degrees in Omaha. Throughout the day, there will be some hit and miss pockets of mainly light rain. The better chance for the rain will be south of Omaha, but anyone could get hit by a shower. By the end of the day, about 1/3 of our neighborhoods will see rain, which means there will be a lot of dry areas. We'll keep the small chance for rain into your high school football games.

Overnight, we stay above average with upper 40s for Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s across most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. While there will be a couple isolated showers around, most of us will be dry all day.

The small chance for rain continues Sunday, keeping us mostly cloudy and cool. Highs will be near 60.

Monday starts with a few spotty showers in the region with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Later in the day, rain will start to become more likely.

The better chance for more of us to see rain will continue into Tuesday. When dry, it will be mostly cloudy with upper 50s.

After a cloudy stretch of days, we finally get the sunshine back Wednesday! We stay cool with upper 50s.

Thursday will also be in the upper 50s with a few more clouds.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Breezy

High: 60

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 48

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 59

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 60

