Snow and wind to impact evening commute

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Snow showers and windy Thursday

Travel impacts are possible

Much cooler over the weekend

FORECAST

While this early morning doesn't pose any threats to your commute, some of us could see a very light wintry mix by late morning to around noontime.

This mix becomes widespread in the afternoon before changing over to all snow late in the afternoon, exiting late in the evening. It will be a breezy day with highs in the mid 40s south of Omaha, and only in the 30s in and north of Omaha. Winds could gust to around 35-40mph.

We are watching for the potential of snow squalls during the Thursday evening commute, so be aware of changing travel conditions. Pair the snowfall with the windy conditions this afternoon, and whiteout conditions and reduced visibility become possible.

While snow amounts have shifted quite a bit, some counties have been placed under a Winter Storm Warning. These counties - including Platte, Colfax, Butler, Dodge, Saunders, Washington, Harrison, Pottawattamie, Douglas and Sarpy - are where we expect to see the heaviest snowfall - 4-6 inches. The counties surrounding the warning could see a range of 2-4 inches, with those farther south seeing a trace up to 2 inches.

While the warm surface temperatures may melt some of the snow, majority of that will turn into ice as temperatures dip into the 20s overnight.

Roads may still be slick Friday morning, especially north of Omaha. But, the sunshine is back out on Friday, and it will be cool out with highs in the mid 30s.

This weekend should be mostly dry, but it will be cooler and closer to average with highs in the upper 30s. Nightly temperatures will drop in the upper 10s. The average high by February 20th is around 41 degrees.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Wintry mix, then snow

Windy

High: 40

Wind: N15-35

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Temps to drop

Low: 19

Wind: N 10-15

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 32

Wind: N 10-20

Share your weather pictures with KMTV: