Snow Chances Increasing on Christmas for Our Area

A few more foggy areas could pop up again overnight and into Saturday morning, especially east of Omaha. It will also be a little colder, dropping into the low 30s.

What little sunshine we might see Saturday morning will quickly get blocked by clouds in the afternoon. We stay warm, in the mid 50s, but it starts to get breezy by the end of the afternoon. There will be a few spotty showers to dodge in the second half of the day, but rain becomes a lot more likely Saturday night.

The rain will continue at times through most of Sunday (Christmas Eve), although we could dry out some Sunday evening. Even a rumble of thunder or two is possible south of I-80. It stays breezy and warm with highs in the mid 50s. While eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will be all rain, snow will be falling Sunday across parts of western and central Nebraska.

CHRISTMAS: There have been a lot of shifts in the forecast the last 24 hours for Christmas, and nothing is set in stone yet... but there is now a slightly higher hope for some snow on Christmas. We could end up on the colder side of the weather system bringing us the weekend rain faster than expected. If that holds, as early as Monday morning, some light snow could start to move into eastern Nebraska. The farther west you live, the better chance you have for snow. The farther east you live, the better chance for rain, especially in western Iowa. That rain vs. snow line may not change much Monday afternoon and evening, leaving scattered rain and snow across the area the rest of Monday. In the colder parts of the region, it will be windy as the colder weather blows in, and we've dropped Omaha into the mid 30s for highs.

Wherever the rain vs. snow line ends up, it looks like a push of heavier rain and snow will move in Christmas night, which could easily accumulate and cause a lot of traffic problems. In the warmer areas, rain totals could be substantial for late December with 1-2" possible in some spots. However, there won't be much of a flooding concern. Recent dry weather has river levels running low and the ground will stay unfrozen, allowing the water to soak into the ground.

Tuesday will be breezy with a variety of scattered rain and snow falling at times. Highs will be in the mid 30s.

Most of us will be dry Wednesday with some afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid 30s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with mid 30s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Foggy Areas

Low: 32

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Rain Late

High: 54

SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE)

Cloudy

Breezy

Rain Likely

High: 55

MONDAY (CHRISTMAS)

Cloudy

Breezy

Rain and Snow

High: 35

