Snow chances start popping up over the next week

It will be a partly cloudy and quiet evening with calm wind. Lows overnight will drop into the upper teens and low 20s for Friday morning.

Temperatures will stay above average for one more day Friday with highs in the low 40s. We'll see lots of sunshine for the first half of the day, followed by clouds Friday evening and overnight.

Those clouds will stick around for most of the day Saturday, and we could see a few pockets of light snow, mainly north of Omaha for the morning and early afternoon. Accumulations are not expected. It will be a cooler and windy day, in the mid 30s. Clearing skies Saturday night will help temperatures drop in the low 10s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a cloudy, colder day, but less windy. Highs will be in the low 30s to close out the weekend.

We'll start next week with a little sunshine Monday and average highs for early February, in the mid 30s.

Late Monday night, a few snow showers will start to move into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The snow will become more widespread into Tuesday morning and likely continues into Tuesday afternoon. Another round of light snow showers will be possible Wednesday.

With temperatures only in the 10s to low 20s both afternoons, it will be a light and fluffy snow. It's too early for details on how much snow will fall, but it could easily be enough to slow travel.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 19

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 42

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 38

