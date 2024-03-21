Snow Could Follow a Wet Weekend

We'll continue dodging a few flurries and sprinkles this morning, but most of us will be dry. The rest of Thursday brings a mix of sunshine and clouds, and it will be warmer! Highs will be in the low and mid 50s across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, which is average for March.

After midnight, scattered rain will start to move in, generally traveling from west to east through the region. Rain is a little more likely along and north of I-80, but anyone could catch some rain. Most of us are dry by the Friday morning commute, but it will take until late morning for everyone to be dry. We'll start the day in the mid 30s.

Friday afternoon, we should see some sunshine come out, but it will be breezy and a little cooler, with highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, and a little cooler, in the low 40s. A few flurries are possible in the morning, but most of us won't see them. Most of the afternoon looks dry, but heading into the evening and night, we'll probably have to dodge some hit and miss rain.

Rain becomes widespread across the region Sunday morning, and it will continue at times the rest of the day. Although a wet and windy day, it will also be warmer, in the low 50s.

The rain keeps falling into Monday morning with more wet weather Monday afternoon. It will stay windy, but we get a little colder, in the upper 40s.

Our best chance for the rain to change into all snow is Monday evening and night. While some spots could get an inch or two of snow, it should stop falling before the Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday afternoon will be cold and breezy with highs in the upper 30s.

The wind lightens up Wednesday, and it gets a little warmer with some sunshine, in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Average

High: 53

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Low: 35

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain Early

Breezy

High: 48

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 43

