Snow ends this evening, frigid air here to last through the week

The light snow will taper off by 6 pm, but pockets of snow could continue overnight. Any additional accumulation should be light.

There could be a few pockets of snow overnight as we drop into the double digits below zero for Tuesday morning. This will send the wind chill to -30 to -20. Make sure you and the kids are dressed in extra layers and cover up as much skin as possible with hats, gloves, and scarves.

There will be some hit-and-miss snow around Tuesday, but a lot more of us will avoid the snow compared to Monday. A lot of us will see little to no new accumulation, but areas southwest of the Omaha metro could see up to another inch of snow. Highs will only be near 0... making for a frigid day! Limit your time outside, bring kids playing in the snow inside frequently to warm up, and keep the pets inside with you as much as possible.

Wind chills Wednesday morning will likely be from -30 to -20. In the afternoon, the actual temperatures will be in the low single digits with a little more sunshine.

Thursday will likely bring our coldest morning of the week with a forecast low of -16, easily breaking the record low of -11 set back in 1918. Temperatures will be in the teens below zero, which will push the wind chill closer to -35 to -25. The afternoon will be in the single digits with mostly sunny skies.

Friday starts near -10, but we warm up a little more in the afternoon. Highs will be in the teens with a lot of sunshine.

The "heat wave" arrives this weekend! Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 30s. Then, we push into the low 40s on Sunday with a few more clouds.

By Monday, we could be looking at highs in the 50s!

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Snow

Low: -11

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Snow

High: 0

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Frigid

High: 3

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Cold

High: 6

