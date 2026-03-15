Snow ends this evening, strong wind & bitter cold to last through the night

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Strong winds and bitter cold for Monday morning

Another pass of light rain/snow on St. Patrick's Day

A big warm-up arrives midweek with our first 80s of the year

FORECAST

The snow will end from west to east this evening. Then, the final piece of the storm comes Sunday night. Though the snow is gone, the wind will stick around as temperatures continue to crash. We will wake up on Monday morning with temperatures around 5 to 10 degrees. Combined with a 30-40 mph wind, wind chills could drop to -15 in the morning.

The sun returns on Monday, but it's still cold with highs in the mid-20s. The wind will persist, with gusts of 35-45 mph, but will gradually ease throughout the day. Wildfire conditions will once again become the story on Monday due to the strong winds and very low humidity.

Clouds move back in on Tuesday as another storm system slides by. This one does not look to be windy. Some of us could get a quick burst of rain or snow, but it looks light enough not to cause many impacts. Highs on Tuesday are warmer, in the 30s and low 40s.

Warmer weather kicks into high gear on Wednesday with the return of the 70s!

It may be hard to believe after Sunday's blizzard, but we could hit our first 80s of the year on Friday!

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Windy

Low: 6

Wind: NW 20-40

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 23

Wind: NW 25-35

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Snow

High: 40

Wind: NW 10-20

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 70

Wind: NW 5-10

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