Snow ends this morning, and we warm up today

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Travel issues for the Tuesday AM commute

Windy Wednesday

Wet, stormy, and warmer later in the week

FORECAST

The Omaha metro is mostly seeing a sleet/snow mixture, but it's still enough to cause travel issues due to slick roads. Northeast of Omaha, a band of heavy snow is running from Tekamah to Atlantic, causing travel issues over western Iowa. This snow will begin to taper off after 7 am.

There will just be a few spotty rain showers into the afternoon. Temperatures will be rising through the day, which will begin to melt the snow. Highs by Tuesday evening will be in the 50s for the non-snowy spots, and the low 40s for the ones that saw snow.

We warm Tuesday night into the upper 40s by Wednesday morning, and jump into the 60s/70s by Wednesday afternoon. It will be windy, with gusts up to 45 mph. A mid-afternoon cold front will pop a few thunderstorms toward northwest Missouri, but most of us will be dry. The severe weather is very low.

As the front hangs around to the south of Omaha, we could see waves of rain and thunder on Thursday. It won't rain all day, but most of us could see rain at some point on Thursday. The rain moves away on Friday, and it looks dry.

More stormy weather returns for the weekend. A few of these storms could be stronger, particularly on Sunday, depending on how warm we get. Highs are expected to reach the 60s on Saturday and the 70s Sunday.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

AM Snow Ends

High: 43

Wind: SE 10-25

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Warming

Low: 46

Wind: SE 10-25

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Afternoon Storms

Windy

High: 71

Wind: SW 25-45

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 59

Wind: E 5-10

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