Snow Exits, but It's a Cold End to the Week

A few snow flurries will be possible this evening under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop in the mid 20s Wednesday night.

Skies will stay cloudy Thursday, and the cold air remains with highs in the low to mid 30s.

The sunshine returns on Friday and it'll be slightly warmer, with highs in the upper 30s.

We stay in the upper 30s to near 40 on Saturday with mostly sunny skies, but a cold front will arrive Saturday night.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for New Year's Eve, but we should stay dry, with highs in the upper 20s.

We will ring in 2024 cold, with around 10-15 degrees Monday morning! New Years Day highs will only reach the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Snow Ends

Low: 23

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Near Average

High: 34

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 35

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.