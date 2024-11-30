Snow flurries and staying cold this weekend

Pockets of light snow will develop overnight south of Omaha and will move into Missouri overnight. We could see a little dusting of snow south of Omaha, and up to 1" in parts of northwestern Missouri. Travel issues, other than lower visibility, are not expected for Saturday morning.

Saturday will remain cloudy and cold, with pockets of snow flurries throughout the day. It will stay cold, with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday morning will once again start the day will begin in the low teens. We will once again see lots of clouds and occasional pockets of snow flurries. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

We'll begin next week cold, but with increased sunshine and highs on Monday nearing 30.

Warmer weather will slowly return by mid-next week, where highs will be back in the 40s around Tuesday and Wednesday, but it looks short-lived as another cold blast could shape up by the end of the week.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Snowflakes South

Low: 16

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Flurries

Cold

High: 28

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Flurries

Cold

High: 28

