Snow For Some Sunday

The evening hours brings us more clouds, a stronger breeze, and rain/snow for some. The rainfall reaches into SE Nebraska around the 7-9PM range. The full shift from rain to snow is expected in the early morning hours of Sunday. About 2-4AM is when we're expecting to see it in the form of snow. This thin band of snow stretches just about directly over the I-80 corridor. The cities along the corridor have the highest snowfall potential.

Luckily, this system isn't going to be a huge snow-maker, but it brings the potential for the I-80 corridor to see 1-3 inches accumulate; especially on grassy areas. Cities like Omaha, Lincoln, Wahoo, Plattsmouth, Atlantic, and Red Oak have the greatest likelihood of seeing up to 3 inches. Places like Columbus, Blair, Beatrice, and Clarinda could see nothing to an inch accumulate. Plan for slushy roads in the first-half of the day. We dry up by the late morning hours and could even see some late-day sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s in the afternoon.

The start of the workweek is cool and below average. Monday stays in the mid 40s with increasing clouds throughout the day. The overnight hours into Tuesday brings a small rain/snow chance. Tuesday brings more sunshine and a little warm-up of temperatures. We'll be able to reach the upper 40s with help of more sunshine.

The clouds come back in full force Wednesday and this brings another rain chance in the late hours. Highs in the low 50s.

Thursday and Friday both bring chances of rain and breezy conditions. It will be nice and warm on Thursday! We reach into the upper 50s, despite dodging rain showers. Overnight brings a chance of seeing scattered thunderstorms, and these can linger into the day on Friday. We'll also be cooler in the afternoon with the lower 50s making a comeback.

The start of the weekend stays cool in the low 50s, but it brings the sunshine back for us.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Turns Into Snow

Low: 29

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain/Snow Early

Breezy Early

High: 42

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small P.M. Rain Chances

High: 44

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Below Average

High: 48

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.