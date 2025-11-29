Snow is done for the afternoon, but more may be on the way on Monday

WHAT TO KNOW:



Snow has ended as of this afternoon

Travel impacts could linger into Sunday

Very cold air behind the snow

Light snow on Monday

Another cold blast by midweek

FORECAST:

The snow has ended across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this afternoon. However, the wind will remain through the rest of the day, which could cause visibility issues as the snow blows around. Continue to use caution if you have to travel this evening. For the latest on this winter storm, check out the blog here.

The winter storm will leave behind very cold air tonight. Lows will drop into the low 10s, and wind chills could fall close to 0 overnight.

Sunday will be calmer, but still very cold with highs in the upper teens.

Another round of light snow is possible Monday morning. Not everyone will see the snow, with chances increasing the farther south you live. Amounts should be lighter than this recent snowstorm, with most of us seeing under 1", though our southern counties could see over 2".

Tuesday could be a bit "warmer" with highs getting near freezing.

Another shot of cold air arrives with a cold front on Wednesday, with highs in the low 20s. A few snow showers may accompany the front, but we do not expect anything widespread at this time. We get bitterly cold at night with lows falling to or below 0.

We slowly climb out of the bitter cold by the end of the week into the weekend, with 30s & even 40s returning for the weekend!

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Low: 12

Wind: NW 20-25

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Very Cold

High: 19

Wind: NW 5-15

MONDAY

Cloudy

Light Snow

High: 22

Wind: S 5-10

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Not As Cold

High: 31

Wind: S 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

