Snow Mid Work Week

Tuesday will be breezy, but warmer, with highs in the upper 40s. There will be a lot of sunshine, but some clouds start to move in late in the day.

After our brief warm-up, we get colder again as stronger winds blow colder air back in Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Wednesday night, our next batch of accumulating snow starts to move in from the west. This snow will continue at times into Thursday morning, the afternoon, and may not end until Thursday evening. This likely causes problems for both the a.m. and p.m. commutes Thursday. It will also be breezy and colder with highs in the mid 20s.

The mid 20s continue Friday with some sunshine mixing in with the clouds.

The weekend will bring some improvements. Saturday will be mostly sunny, but only near 30. Sunday gets us back to the upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 49

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 20

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Snow Late

High: 30

THURSDAY

Snow

Breezy

High: 26

