Snow Mid Work Week

Accumulating snow on Thursday
Warming up today.
Posted at 4:59 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 05:59:17-05

Tuesday will be breezy, but warmer, with highs in the upper 40s. There will be a lot of sunshine, but some clouds start to move in late in the day.

After our brief warm-up, we get colder again as stronger winds blow colder air back in Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Wednesday night, our next batch of accumulating snow starts to move in from the west. This snow will continue at times into Thursday morning, the afternoon, and may not end until Thursday evening. This likely causes problems for both the a.m. and p.m. commutes Thursday. It will also be breezy and colder with highs in the mid 20s.

The mid 20s continue Friday with some sunshine mixing in with the clouds.

The weekend will bring some improvements. Saturday will be mostly sunny, but only near 30. Sunday gets us back to the upper 40s.

TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Breezy
High: 49

TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Cold
Low: 20

WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Snow Late
High: 30

THURSDAY
Snow
Breezy
High: 26

