Snow Moves In Today

In the first half of Friday, a few pockets of spotty rain and snow will be around for us to dodge, but a lot of cities stay dry until the widespread snow arrives.

The snow moves into northeast Nebraska by the lunch hour, then slowly expands farther south towards I-80 through the afternoon. There could be a little rain before a complete change to snow. The wintry weather may not reach Omaha until around the evening commute. The snow then continues its push south, but may not reach parts of northwest Missouri and surrounding areas.

As the snow falls, stronger winds will help to reduce the visibility for drivers. Travel will also be difficult at times as slush and snow cover some roads. Most areas south of I-80 will see between a dusting and one inch, including southern parts of the metro. Most of Omaha likely ends up seeing between 0.5 inches to 1.5 inches, but areas along and north of I-80 will see between 1-3 inches. The highest totals will be in northeast Nebraska with 2-5 inches.

The snow then clears from west to east overnight, ending in Omaha around 2 or 3 am, and before sunrise in western Iowa. Skies quickly clear behind the snow, giving way to a lot of sunshine this weekend.

We stay breezy and cold Saturday with highs in the low 40s.

Winds shift out of the south in the second half of the weekend, pumping in a stretch of warmer weather. Sunday and Monday will be in the low 50s.

Then things get warm! Tuesday will be well above average, in the upper 50s. Wednesday is set to bring RECORD WARMTH with highs flirting with 70. It will come with a lot of wind, but that's what will be pumping in the warm weather.

A cold front then swings through, slapping us back down into the 40s on Thursday.

FRIDAY

Cloudy

Wintry Mix / Snow

Breezy

High: 38

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Snow

Breezy

Low: 27

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 43

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 52

