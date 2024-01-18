Snow on Thursday: Here are the Impacts and Timing

We may see a few snow flurries this evening. Otherwise, tonight will be mostly cloudy as we drop down into the single digits for the Thursday morning commute. Any of the Wednesday snow melt on roads may lead to patchy ice.

Thursday will be colder, with highs only in the teens, as snow moves back into the region midday.

Snow will move first into northeast Nebraska late Thursday morning. Early in the afternoon, the snow will expand southeast into the Omaha metro, then reach northwest Missouri closer to 3 p.m. or shortly after. By the evening commute, anyone could still be seeing snow, but it will be more hit and miss at that point. All snow ends early Thursday night.

Snow totals will be around 1-3 inches for the entire region. It will be a light, fluffy snow again, which blows around easily. It will start to get breezy Thursday afternoon, but the strongest wind, between 30-40 mph, will be Thursday night into early Friday morning. This will cause more blowing and drifting... so expect slow travel in the afternoon and while heading home Thursday.

Roads may still be troublesome going to work and school Friday morning, in addition to temperatures just below zero and wind chills near -20.

Friday afternoon will be cold and breezy, but we'll see sunshine, and highs in the single digits.

Saturday likely starts with near-record cold and calming winds. The current record low for January 20 is -22, set in 1883. We could be near -20 to start the day.

With a frigid start to the day, we will struggle to get just above zero in the afternoon. It looks mostly sunny.

Stronger winds start to pump in warmer weather from the south on Sunday... and this warmer weather will likely stay with us all next week. Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 20s with a mix of sun and clouds.

We stay breezy Monday as we keep warming up. Highs will be in the mid 30s. It will be mostly cloudy, and we may have to dodge a few spotty pockets of rain.

Tuesday will also be in the mid 30s with some spotty rain to dodge.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 8

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Afternoon Snow Likely

Breezy

High: 16

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 5

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 2

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.