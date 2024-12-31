Snow returns after colder start to 2025

The rain and snow have come to an end, but with temperatures dropping below freezing, any untreated roads, parking lots, and sidewalks could get a little slippery before drying out.

The wind has picked up, and it is going to stay breezy this afternoon. It will also be cooler with highs in the low 30s. We'll try to get some sunshine out this afternoon as clouds slowly begin to clear.

The wind should be a little lighter by 7 p.m. for the fireworks above downtown Omaha. While temperatures will be in the upper 20s, it will probably feel closer to 20. The weather will be very similar at midnight to start 2025.

Wednesday will be breezy with temperatures near average, in the low 30s. We'll see a lot more sunshine throughout the day, which should make it feel a little better if you're outside.

A quick shot of snow is still on track to hit eastern Nebraska and western Iowa early Thursday. While it doesn't look like a lot of snow (0-1.5"), the timing just ahead of and during the morning commute could slow down travel. With temperatures in the 20s, we won't have to wait for any rain to change into snow. It will just all be snow.

The clouds will be pretty stubborn Thursday afternoon. It will also be a little colder with highs in the upper 20s.

We continue to get colder Friday with low 20s and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Saturday will be in the low 20s, and it comes with more clouds than sunshine.

Late Saturday and into Sunday, we have another chance for snow across the region. With much colder weather in place, this would be a light fluffy snow that blows around easier, lowering visibility for drivers. Highs will only reach the upper teens Sunday afternoon.

Most, if not all, of the snow should be gone by Monday, but we just keep getting colder. After starting the day in the single digits, we'll barely get into the double digits in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 32

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy Early

Low: 21

Wednesday

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 33

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Morning Snow

High: 29

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.