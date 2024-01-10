Snow Returns Thursday Night, Followed by Brutal Cold

Pockets of scattered snow showers will be around the Metro for the evening commute. Roads may be wet for a few hours due to this. A few cities could see up to an inch of new snow, which would be enough to slow down the evening commute. The snow will clear the region by 8pm.

We get some clearing overnight. letting in some sunshine Thursday morning, but it will be cold, with many of us in the low teens with wind chills near -3.

Thursday will be breezy and colder with highs in the upper teens. By the late afternoon, widespread snow will start to move into the region, picking up Thursday evening and night. The snow will continue into Friday morning. This will be a light, fluffy snow, so unlike Monday, we won't need to worry about any melting. It will be lighter and easier for you to clear off your driveway, but crews will find it harder to melt off the roads.

Any small change in moisture with this system will make a big difference to snow totals, because there isn't much moisture in this kind of snow. So, stay tuned for any updates in the snow total forecast. For now, we're thinking cities north of the Omaha metro will see about 2-5 inches of snow. For the Omaha metro and everyone farther south, we could see 4-7 inches of snow by Friday morning.

There will be near white-out, blizzard-like conditions overnight Thursday due to high winds, but this should begin to improve heading into Friday morning.

Scattered snow showers will continue into Friday morning, clearing up by early Friday afternoon. It will be a cold and windy day with temperatures falling throughout the day, down to around 3 degrees around sunset. High winds will cause for blowing and drifting snow.

The worst of the cold comes over the holiday weekend. Saturday starts below zero, and it only warms into the low single digits. Sunday will start in the teens below zero, and we stay below zero all day! Wind chills over the weekend likely drop below -30 at times.

Now is the time to make the final preparations for this brutal cold. Have your car battery checked before the weekend, finish winterizing your home, and protect the pipes that could freeze.

For the M.L.K. holiday and Iowa caucus Monday, we start in the negative teens again but should get a little closer to 0 for the afternoon with a little sunshine.

Tuesday will be in the single digits with more sunshine, and we'll get back into the teens later in the week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 12

THURSDAY

Morning Sun

Snow Late

High: 18

FRIDAY

Snow Early

Windy

High: 10

