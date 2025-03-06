Snow returns to finish the workweek

Clouds take over the sunshine this morning, but even with mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, it will be warmer. Highs will be in the low 40s thanks to the wind blowing out of the south. By late afternoon, hit and miss rain will start to pop up across the region, especially in areas along and north of I-80.

The scattered rain will mainly be north of Omaha early tonight as it switches to scattered snow. The snow will start to drift south after midnight, with more neighborhoods along and north of I-80 starting to see the snow. That's where most of the snow will stay heading into the Friday morning commute with temperatures in the low 30s.

By the lunch hour Friday, most of the snow will be centered along I-80. As the snow pushes south of I-80 in the afternoon, it will run into warmer weather and change into a rain/snow mix and rain. Friday will also be windy and colder with mid 30s.

Snow totals will be smallest south of Omaha, where very little accumulation is expected. Omaha will likely see closer to an inch, then totals increase farther north. Columbus, Fremont, Tekamah, and Atlantic should come in around 1-3 inches. Our most northern neighborhoods from Norfolk, Onawa, and Denison have the best chance of seeing 2-4 inches.

KMTV Thursday/Friday Snow Forecast

The sunshine takes over for the weekend, and we start to warm up quickly! Saturday will be in the upper 40s, which is average for early March. Then, we hit the mid 50s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

The warm-up continues early next week. Monday will be mostly sunny as we flirt with 70 degrees! We stay in the upper 60s Tuesday with a lot of sunshine.

We get a touch cooler Wednesday, but it will still be nice, with upper 50s and a few clouds.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Rain

High: 42

THURSDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Rain to Snow

Breezy

Low: 31

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Snow and Rain

Breezy

High: 35

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 48

