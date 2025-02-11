Snow returns to Omaha. Here's Wednesday's snow and travel forecast

The main snow should hold off until closer to midnight. So if you have any last-minute grocery runs or errands. Do them before the snow hits.

Dry air will likely play a role in how long it takes for the snow to develop, and how much snow we see. One thing we will not deal too much with is the wind with this storm. Gusts out from the north will only reach 20 mph, but could still lead to some minor snow drifts.

Around midnight, the snow will finally develop and become widespread, with heavy pockets of snow possible over southeast Nebraska. This will quickly lead to roads becoming snow-covered and slick overnight, and travel conditions for Wednesday morning will be poor.

The snow will stay fairly widespread the rest of Wednesday morning. Around the lunch hour, we'll start to see a few breaks in the snow develop, and it will quickly lighten up and fall apart through the afternoon. While there will still be travel problems for the drive home, all the snow should be on the ground by the Wednesday evening commute.

Snow totals will be lowest north and west of the Omaha metro, where 1-3 inches are possible in Norfolk, Tekamah, and Denison. Farther south, Omaha, Council Bluffs, Columbus, York, Lincoln, Plattsmouth, and Atlantic could see 2-5 inches. Our highest totals will likely be in Nebraska City and cities farther south and east where 3 to 6 inches will be possible.

KMTV Updated Midweek Snow Forecast

Temperatures will only reach the middle teens Wednesday, making for a light and fluffy snow.

Thursday starts below zero, and for a third afternoon in a row, we only hit the teens in the afternoon... but at least it will come with a lot more sunshine.

Friday will be windy and warmer with mid 30s for Valentine's Day. Clouds take back over for the day, and we could see the week's third round of snow arrive as early as Friday night. Timing is still unclear, so that snow could hold off until early Saturday morning. Snow totals would just be a guess this far away, but for most of us, the totals will be smaller than what we see midweek.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and windy with mid 20s.

We get some sunshine on Sunday, but it will be colder again with highs in the teens.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with mid 20s. There's also a small chance for some light snow.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Snow

Low: 6

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Snow

High: 14

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 18

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.