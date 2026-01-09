Snow showers over the weekend, breezy and cold Saturday

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Small chance of snow near northwest Missouri
- Windy Saturday with isolated snow showers
- Warmer weather returns next week
FORECAST:
Some light snow and rain will be possible across far southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri from Friday evening through around 1-2am. Snow accumulations are expected to remain around a dusting, with most of this snow melting due to air temps staying above 32 degrees.
This weekend will be a chilly one, and closer to normal for January.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid-30s. Isolated snow showers, similar to a heavy rain downpour, may be possible during the day which could lower visibility. Snow accumulations are not expected.
Skies will clear up Saturday night and we'll be in the 10s by Sunday morning. We're back into some sunshine on Sunday with highs in the mid-30s.
Next week starts mild again, in the low 50s for Monday and near 60 degrees by Tuesday. Tuesday's record high is 63. There are small chances for rain and snow mid-week.
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Snow South of Omaha
Low: 25
Wind: NW 5-15
SATURDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Breezy
Snow Flurries
High: 35
Wind: N 15-25
SUNDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Cold
High: 38
Wind: NW 5-15
