Snow Totals for the Next Winter Storm

After enjoying some sunshine this morning, clouds take over through the afternoon. By the evening commute, there will be a few scattered pockets of snow starting to move into eastern Nebraska, but most of us will be fine for the drive home. It will also be a little breezy and colder today with highs in the teens and wind chills in the single digits.

Snow starts to become more widespread early tonight, first in eastern Nebraska, between 8-10 pm in Omaha and Council Bluffs, then closer to midnight for all of western Iowa and northwest Missouri. The heaviest snow will be overnight, and the wind will start to pick up at the same time. The snow will continue for a lot of us into the Friday morning commute with winds blowing it around near 40 mph.

The snow become more hit and miss through Friday morning, but a few pockets could survive into the afternoon. Even when the snow stops, there will still be a lot of travel problems, similar to a blizzard. Blowing and drifting snow will cover already cleared roads and greatly reduce visibility the rest of the day. It will be very cold with temperatures in the single digits all day.

Snow totals from Thursday through Friday will range from 6-9 inches in Omaha, Lincoln, Nebraska City, and cities to the east into southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri. Other areas farther north, west, and south will see between 5 and 8 inches. This will be a light, fluffy snow, so it piles up quickly... and blows around easily.

KMTV

The worst of the cold comes over the holiday weekend. Saturday starts below zero, and it only warms to near zero in the afternoon. Sunday will start in the teens below zero, and we stay below zero all day! Wind chills will range from -25 to -45 in the weekend mornings.

KMTV

For the M.L.K. holiday and Iowa caucus Monday, we start in the negative teens again and stay a few degrees below freezing for the afternoon.

Tuesday starts below zero, but we should finally get above zero in the afternoon with more sunshine. Wednesday looks even better, in the low 20s.

THURSDAY

Morning Sun

Snow Late

Breezy

High: 18

THURSDAY NIGHT

Snow

Windy

Low: 7

FRIDAY

Scattered Snow

Windy

High: 9

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

High: 0

