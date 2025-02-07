Snow tries to make a comeback next week with extra cold weather

The nice weather continues today! Highs will be in the mid 40s with a lot of sunshine, although clouds will start to move in late in the afternoon. It also gets a little breezy in the second half of the day.

The wind lightens up tonight as clouds continue to move in overhead. We'll drop into the mid 20s for Saturday morning.

Saturday could start with a few flurries, but none of the snow will stick to the ground or cause any travel problems. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

We keep getting colder Sunday, dropping into the low 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

A little more sunshine should mix in with the clouds Monday as we warm up into the mid 30s.

Monday night, snow will start to move in from the west, which becomes more widespread across the region into Tuesday morning. We could get a break from the snow Tuesday afternoon, but it will be breezy and very cold. Highs will only be in the upper teens.

A second wave of snow will try to push in Wednesday. While anyone could see this snow, it is most likely south of I-80. It stays really cold with highs in the teens again.

The cold weather will keep both Tuesday and Wednesday's snow very light and fluffy. It's too early to talk snow totals in detail, but some neighborhoods in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could end up with a few inches, enough to make for some travel troubles.

We'll get some sunshine out Thursday with mid 20s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Getting Breezy

High: 45

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy Early

Low: 25

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 36

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Colder

High: 32

