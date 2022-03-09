Snow Will Slow Travel Thursday

Scattered pockets of light snow start to push in from the west Wednesday evening, but many of us won't see any snow until Wednesday night. The snow will be fairly widespread by the Thursday morning commute with at least a little snow on the ground for the drive into work. The snow ends Thursday afternoon, but could still slow down the evening commute in some cities. Snow-covered roads will only be part of the problem. Low visibility as the snow falls will also slow down drivers.

Snow totals will be lowest to the north and highest to the south. Cities north of the I-80 corridor will see between 0 and 1 inches. Cities along I-80 including Omaha and Lincoln look to pick up between 1 and 3 inches. South of Lincoln, totals will be around 3-5 inches.

We fall into the high 20s Thursday and stay there for Friday afternoon with more sunshine to end the workweek.

The weekend will bring some big improvements. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the high 30s, but we push into the low 60s for Sunday.

High 50s return to start the next workweek.

It looks to get even warmer next week as we have the potential to hit the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Late

High: 30

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 16

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Accumulating Snow

High: 28

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 28

