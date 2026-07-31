Some beautiful temps for a pleasant weekend!

3 Things to Know



Windy and cooler Friday

Weekend sunshine, near average

Better rain chances next midweek

Forecast

In total from the overnight storms, Omaha recieved nearly an inch of rainfall, other areas such as York and Norfolk recieved a little bit above an inch just over the past 24 hours. Most of us this morning are waking up to dry skies, but some wetter roads. Temps are a tad cooler though!

More dry time is in store for most of us as we head into our Friday afternoon. The best part is our temps will be super pleasant, expect only the lower 80s this afternoon! There is about a 20% chance to see a few brief hit-and-miss showers, especially up near Denison and Carroll. It will be breezy with north winds gusting to 25-35 MPH.

There's a lot of Friday evening events going on, and our dry time and temps will be perfect for you to enjoy them! We'll dip as low as 64 degrees tonight, and some of those clouds from this morning will begin to clear out.

Once the weekend rolls in, we're back to sunny skies, calmer wind and seasonally warm weather. It should be less muggy outside, too! Weekend highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday, and upper 80s Sunday. We are near 90 again by Monday.

Temps will just hover around that average mark towards the middle of next week. Around this time is also when we have our next best rain chance!

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 82

Wind: N 15-35

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Beautiful!

Low: 64

Wind: NW 15-25

SATURDAY

Sunny Skies

Slightly Cooler than Average

High: 85

Wind: NE 5-15

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