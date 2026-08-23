Some could experience a wet morning commute on Monday

3 Things to Know



Overnight rain into Monday morning

Midweek trending drier, but more late-week storms

Summertime temperatures

Forecast

After some rain showers moved through on Sunday, more rain is expected overnight, leading to a wet AM commute for some. However, the rain will remain scattered. There could be some heavier pockets of rain, and a rumble of thunder or two, but no severe weather is expected.

The storms move away by Monday afternoon with highs near 80.

Some storms are possible for Tuesday afternoon as highs jump into the upper 80s.

Dry weather reigns on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs topping out in the upper 80s.

By Friday, storm chances return to Nebraska and Iowa, and these may linger into the weekend as temperatures hold in the mid-80s.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Morning Rain

High: 80

Wind: SE 5-10

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Dry

Low: 68

Wind: SE 5-10

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Some PM Storms

High: 85

Wind: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Dry & Warm

High: 88

Wind: SW 5-10

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