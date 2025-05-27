Some rain possible Wednesday, but the pattern is drier/warmer later this week

This will start drying out a bit this evening and tonight. Any areas of isolated rainfall will be mainly into northwest Iowa overnight. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 50s for Wednesday morning.

We'll start to see a little sunshine return throughout the day Wednesday, helping temperatures reach the upper 60s to near 70. By mid to late afternoon, another round of rain will start to move into the region, mainly south of Lincoln and Omaha. This chance rain to our south will last through evening, clearing out overnight.

Most of us will be dry Thursday, but a couple spotty showers could still try to pop up during the day. We'll see a little more sunshine, helping to get us back into the mid 70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer. It's back to average for late May, near 80 degrees.

The weekend will be even warmer. There could be a few spotty showers Saturday, but a lot of us will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 80s and you'll start to notice some extra humidity in the air.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s and some humidity.

The wind will start to pick up early next week, and it will be even warmer with highs Monday in the upper 80s.

A cold front will arrive sometime mid next week, cooling things off a bit and providing Omaha with the next best chance at thunderstorms. It will stay breezy with temperatures in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 50

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 70

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 74

