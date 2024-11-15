Some raindrops this weekend is possible, widespread rain moves in on Monday

It was a warm day, with Omaha reaching the mid-60s. The wind begins to pick up this evening, as we drop into the 50s, so you may need a jacket if you are heading out for any Friday night plans.

It stays breezy overnight, which helps to keep us a little warmer. On Saturday morning, we will drop into the mid-40s.

Saturday will be windy most of the day, but temperatures will stay above average. Cities north and west of Omaha will be mostly sunny, but areas farther south and east will see more clouds. There will also be a few spotty showers late in the day in the neighborhoods east of the metro, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

The wind will be lighter on Sunday, but it will be cooler. We stay mostly sunny in the mid 50s. A few light rain showers are possible south of I-80, but many of us stay dry.

After a dry Monday AM commute, widespread rain will move in from the south late in the morning. The rain will continue through the afternoon and into the night. Even with the wet weather, it should still be in the mid 50s. This looks to be widespread soaking rain for most of our neighborhoods, with many seeing over 1" of rain, give or take 0.5".

Most of the rain will be north of Nebraska and Iowa on Tuesday, and sunshine will return. It will be mostly cloudy and windy with highs in the lower 50s.

There's been a lot of excitement and disappointment with the rumors of snow in the middle of next week, but right now, most (if not all) of that snow will be closer to the Great Lakes. We keep the forecast dry for Wednesday and Thursday with some sunshine at this time.

It will also be windy and colder midweek. Wednesday and Thursday afternoons will be in the low 40s. Both mornings could bring Omaha our first 20s of the season.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 44

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain SE

Breezy

High: 64

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain S

High: 54

MONDAY

Cloudy

Rain

High: 56

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.