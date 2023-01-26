Small Improvements Thursday

Thursday is a day of small improvements over yesterday afternoon. We will have a little less wind, more sunshine, and a little more warmth. Highs will be in the upper 20s, but wind chills will be in the teens for the afternoon.

After the evening commute, snow will start to move into northeast Nebraska, expands southeast towards Omaha closer to 9 and 10 pm, then pushes across northwest Missouri by midnight. Any accumulation will stay under an inch.

Thanks to a shift in the wind direction, temperatures will actually start to climb overnight, so we could see a few raindrops by early Friday morning with temperatures in the mid 30s for the Friday morning commute.

Friday afternoon brings our brief warm-up with highs closer to 40 degrees. There will be a lot of clouds around and the wind starts to pick back up with some wind gusts around 30 mph.

Closer to midnight, our next round of snow starts to push into northeast Nebraska. By Saturday morning, most cities along and north of I-80 will be seeing snow. The heaviest snow will likely be in the morning, then it starts to lighten up through the afternoon before ending Saturday night.

Snow totals will range a lot over a small distance from north to south. This means any small shift in the storm's track will make a big difference in the forecast. Totals will be highest in our northern cities like Norfolk and Pender, where 3-7 inches will be possible. Farther south in Columbus, Tekamah, Denison, Fremont, Blair, and Harlan, 1-3 inches will be possible. Cities from York, Wahoo, Omaha, Council Bluffs, Plattsmouth, Red Oak, and Atlantic are currently in the 0-1 inch range.

Saturday will also be breezy and colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Sunday could be the worst of the coming cold snap. Highs will be in the single digits with mostly cloudy skies and some extra wind.

The wind will lighten up Monday, but it stays very cold with low double-digit highs and a lot of clouds.

We should make it back into the teens Tuesday, but it will be a very slow climb out of the frigid weather the rest of the week.

The proverbial light at the end of the tunnel arrives next Wednesday in the form of more sunshine! We stay cold with highs in the teens, though.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Not as Cold

High: 28

THURSDAY NIGHT

Snow Likely

Warming Overnight

Morning: 34

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 40

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Likely Omaha and North

Afternoon: 24

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.